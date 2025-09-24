K-Heritage Festival: Lagos, Korea Deepen Cultural Ties

Lagos came alive with a vibrant fusion of music, dance, fashion, and food as the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Centre, Nigeria hosted the K-Heritage Festival on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island.

The festival offered guests a full immersion into Korean heritage, with electrifying performances from Samulnori E-Seo, a traditional percussion group, and OWNDO, a modern fusion band combining vocals, keyboard, and the daegeum, a Korean bamboo flute. Attendees were also treated to the elegance of the hanbok fashion, the energy of K-pop rhythms, and the distinctive taste of Korean cuisine.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described culture as “one of the most powerful instruments of diplomacy,” commending the Korean Embassy for selecting Lagos as host. Represented by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, she said the festival symbolises the strength of cultural bridges between nations.

“This global platform unites Korean culture with the wonders of artificial intelligence, sparking creativity and fostering a sustain able future, while nurturing genuine relationships between the people of Korea and our African community,” she said.

She noted that Korea’s globally recognised innovation and Nigeria’s creativity and entrepreneurship represent complementary strengths that can open new frontiers in trade, education, technology, and the creative industries. “Korea and Nigeria are united by resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Just as Korean technology and innovation are celebrated worldwide, Nigerian creativity and entrepreneurship shine brightly beyond our borders,” she added. In his remarks, the Consul General, Lagos Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lee Sangho, emphasised the festival’s role in strengthening ties between both countries, which first established diplomatic relations in 1980.

“The K-Heritage Festival is more than a cultural event; it is a platform that allows both Nigerians and Koreans to share values, talents, and traditions. Over the years, we have seen Nigerian youths embrace Korean culture with enthusiasm, and in return, Korea has continued to learn from Nigeria’s vibrant creativity,” he said.

He explained that cultural exchange continues to serve as a vital tool in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation beyond politics and economics.

Since the opening of the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) in 2011, the first of its kind in Africa, Korea has consistently deepened cultural engagement with Nigerians through music, film, fashion, and cuisine. With Lagos emerging as Africa’s cultural and creative hub, both governments expressed optimism that the K-Heritage Festival will become a permanent feature of the city’s cultural calendar.