JW Site Assists Those Having Mental Health Issue

Amidst a worldwide mental health crisis affecting young people across the globe, thousands of people have found practical help on one of the most visited religious websites in the world. JW.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, has content in more than 1,080 languages and is where youths all around the world are easily accessing Bible-based information to find answers to questions such as: “How Can I Deal With Depression?

Why Do I Cut Myself? What if I Don’t Want to Live Anymore?” One of such persons is an anxious, 18-year-old Samuel Adunbarin, in Abuja, who found useful articles, videos, and audio recordings on the global nonprofit’s website. “I have been able to find useful content on how to fight loneliness, deal with peer pressure and bullying. The well-researched Bible-based answers are most helpful,” said Samuel.

“The Bible has a soothing effect on me.” While one study calculated that one in eight people struggles with a mental health disorder, the World Health Organization reports that depression and anxiety are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents. Violence, poverty, stigma, and exclusion among other factors can impact their mental health.

Realizing the issues that young people face, the United Nations promotes the yearly commemoration of International Youth Day on August 12. The observance asks communities to not only recognize and address the challenges of adolescents but also to celebrate their potential. As part of their ongoing global initiative to show community members how the Bible improves lives, Jehovah’s Witnesses aim to help youths realize their potential, strength, and value through a study of the Scriptures.

Suzy finds that her faith supports her mental health. “I feel included, loved, and appreciated by my congregation,” said Samuel. “At a time, I felt the absence of a biological father, it was so reassuring to note that I have a heavenly father Jehovah.” Jehovah’s Witnesses also have a robust schedule of worship, fellowship, and volunteer ministry work that is instrumental in promoting positivity and a sense of belonging in the lives of young people.

There are nearly Nine million Witnesses worldwide who regularly endeavour to share hope from the Scriptures with anyone they meet. They also gather twice week- ly at their places of worship called Kingdom Halls where young and old fellowship as they learn about the Bible. “When they are telling others about a wonderful hope for the future from the Bible, young people can look beyond their own issues and see how they can make other people happy.

Jesus did say there is more happiness in giving than there is in receiving,” said regional spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Femi Akinlade. “Also, being part of a united, global organization of worshippers reminds our young people that they are not alone.”