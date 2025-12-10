JW Global Homes Ends 2024 With Strengthened Vision, New Initiatives

JW Global Homes and Properties wrapped up the year recently with an elegant end-of-year ceremony in Ikotun, Lagos, reaffirming its commitment to client satisfaction, community development, and transparent real estate investment.

The gathering, themed: ‘Financial Assets Appreciation’, drew clients, partners, and respected community figures who came together to reflect on the company’s progress and future direction.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Barrister David Happiness, expressed profound gratitude to clients and stakeholders for their enduring trust.

She described the ceremony as a moment to celebrate collective achievements while renewing the company’s dedication to offering credible, value-driven real estate opportunities.

According to her, JW Global Homes remains focused on providing practical investment solutions that empower Nigerians to build sustainable financial security.

The ceremony also served as a platform to recognise outstanding clients and staff whose loyalty and commitment contributed to the company’s success throughout the year.

Honoured clients, including Mrs Quadri Titilayo and Mrs Gloria Ogbonna Eze, received awards for their consistent patronage.

The Staff members, such as Madam Flora Neneyan Baribatu and Madam Hassan Ojochennemi, were likewise celebrated for their exceptional service and dedication. Management noted that these recognitions reflect the organisation’s culture of excellence and its appreciation for hard work.

The event attracted a distinguished array of guests who added colour and prestige to the ceremony. Notable attendees included former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Chairman of Ikotun/Igando LCDA, Hon. Comrade Ladisi Akinsanya Ayinde; Prophet Peter Daniel; CEO of Travelogue, Amb. Ayo Omotoso; Barr. Ore Sotomi, CEO of Cotroy Media, Victor Udoh, Prince Obi Chigbogu, Alhaja Mustapha Oludiya, Chief Engr. Akinloye Ayantoye, and Chief Obasanjo Bobagbimo Oniba of Iba.

Many guests applauded the company’s transparency and its contributions to real estate development in Lagos and beyond.

A key highlight of the celebration was the public unveiling of the ‘JesusWorld Global Magazine’, a new publication designed to deepen public understanding of real estate investment, wealth creation, and emerging sector trends.

Guests were also entertained by artistic performances from the Chain Breakers dance group and other cultural acts that added vibrancy to the occasion.

Guest speakers delivered insightful presentations centred on economic empowerment and asset growth. Amb. Ayo Omotoso discussed the synergy between tourism and real estate, emphasising how strategic infrastructure development stimulates prosperity across both industries.

Complementary insights from Barr.

Ore Sotomi and Prince Chigbogu further equipped attendees with practical strategies for long-term wealth building through property investment.

In her closing remarks, Barrister Happiness reaffirmed the company’s mission to educate, mentor, and guide Nigerians toward more secure financial futures.

She noted that JW Global Homes’ vision extends beyond property sales, focusing strongly on helping individuals transition from financial pressure to economic stability through responsible investment pathways.

The event concluded on an uplifting note, with guests expressing confidence in the company’s trajectory and anticipation for greater accomplishments in the coming year.