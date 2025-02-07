JV: NNPCL, First E&P Achieves 96% Reduction In Gas Flaring

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P) Joint Venture (JV) has successfully achieved 96 per cent reduction in routine flaring of associated gas (AG) from the Anyala (OML 83) and Madu (OML 85) fields, according to a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

He stated that this was in a significant stride towards supporting Nigeria’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent unconditionally and 47 per cent conditionally, as stipulated in the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

He added that this remarkable milestone was attained through the implementation of an AG reinjection strategy into a designated underground storage reservoir at the Madu field, situated in OML 85, offshore Bayelsa State. He added that the initiative ensured that gas, which would have otherwise been flared, was now safely stored, significantly mitigating environmental impact.

Soneye said: “The reduction in AG flaring aligns with the regulatory framework set forth by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), underscoring the JV’s compliance with national environmental standards and global best practices.” Commenting on this achievement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari, stated:

“This achievement underscores our commitment to leveraging resources responsibly and optimising production to meet energy needs and sustainability goals. It reflects our commitment to aligning our operations with global standards and environmental best practices.”

