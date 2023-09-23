Juventus Willing To Pay £30m For Khephren Thuram

There are strong indications that Juventus is intensifying their interest in Khephren Thuram and planning to secure his signature in the upcoming January transfer window.

The midfielder has been a target of Juventus for several months, and the club is gearing up to bolster their midfield options during the next transfer window.

While Juventus are considering multiple players for this role, Thuram is prominently featured on their list due to his potential to fill the void that a potential ban on Paul Pogba may leave.

Notably, Thuram’s family has strong ties to Italian football, with his father having played for Juventus, and his brother, Marcus, currently being at Inter Milan. These connections may make the move appealing to him.

According to reports from Turin, Juventus are willing to invest around 30 million euros to secure Khephren Thuram’s signature in the January transfer window.

Thuram is developing well at Nice, and at 22, he still has so much of his career ahead of him.

If we seal the deal for his signature, we will not miss Pogba and his arrival could force the other midfielders at the Allianz Stadium to do better.

He is far more experienced than Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti because he has been in the Nice first team for some time.