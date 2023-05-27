New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Juventus Welcome Dusan…

Juventus Welcome Dusan Vlahovic Ahead Of Clash With AC Milan

Juventus has hosted ahead of their upcoming match against AC Milan as Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly returned to training.

The Serbian forward suffered an injury earlier in the week, causing concerns that he might miss the crucial game.

However, according to reports, Vlahovic participated in today’s training session with the rest of the team, indicating his availability for the match.

While his return to training is an encouraging sign, it remains uncertain whether he is fully fit to start the fixture.

Dusan has not been as impactful as many thought he would when he moved to the club but there is an expectation to make a mark before the end of his stay in Turin.

The club could sell him at the end of this season, but if he stays, Vlahovic must do better in the next campaign.

Tags:

Read Previous

France Struggling To Eradicate Child Pornography
Read Next

Finally, Toyo Baby Tenders Public Apology To Funke Akindele

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023