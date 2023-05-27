Juventus has hosted ahead of their upcoming match against AC Milan as Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly returned to training.

The Serbian forward suffered an injury earlier in the week, causing concerns that he might miss the crucial game.

However, according to reports, Vlahovic participated in today’s training session with the rest of the team, indicating his availability for the match.

While his return to training is an encouraging sign, it remains uncertain whether he is fully fit to start the fixture.

Dusan has not been as impactful as many thought he would when he moved to the club but there is an expectation to make a mark before the end of his stay in Turin.

The club could sell him at the end of this season, but if he stays, Vlahovic must do better in the next campaign.