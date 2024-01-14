Juventus Trying To Overtake Milan In Race For Serbian Teenager

Juventus reportedly have a genuine chance of usurping Milan in the race for Matija Popovic who’s currently a free agent.

The 18-year-old’s Partizan contract came to an end at the end of the year. He chose to pursue better opportunities rather than inking a new contract.

It looked like the offensive midfielder would eventually sign with the Rossoneri but Bianconeri were able to take advantage of the situation, though, as the negotiations have slowed in recent days.

The source claims that on Thursday, during the Coppa Italia match against Frosinone, Juventus directors met with the player’s agent.

The Turin-based giants reportedly have an ace up the sleeve in the shape of Martin Guastadisegno who is acting as an intermediary in the operation.

The latter is the agent of Juventus starlets Matias Soulé and Facundo Gonzalez (currently on loan at Frosinone and Sampdoria respectively), and shares an excellent rapport with the club’s management.

This could be the second coup in a row for the Old Lady on the Balkan scene, having reportedly secured the services of Vasilije Adzic, a 17-year-old Montenegrin talent.

However, the main obstacle for Juventus in the operation remains the limited number of non-EU spots. So they must decide whether to utilize it on Popovic or preserve it for another transfer.

The young Serbian had also been linked with Manchester City, but the report claims that no club has been able to satisfy the demands of the player’s agent who’s seeking robust commissions.