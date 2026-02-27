Juventus To Splash €120m On Osimhen

..Striker fears Liverpool as coach

hails Eagles talisman

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly lining up a €120 million move for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as part of a major rebuild aimed at reclaiming dominance in the Serie A.

Italian media report that the Turin club have made Osimhen their top summer target, with interest intensified by his recent remarks describing Juventus as one of football’s most important clubs and admitting he could see himself playing there.

While Juventus are said to be ready to offer up to €120m, sources close to Galatasaray insist the striker is not for sale.

Reports suggest the Turkish champions would demand as much as €150m if talks were to begin. Osimhen, however, maintains he is happy in Istanbul, saying he is emotionally attached to Galatasaray, though he admitted the future remains open.

The Nigerian further enhanced his reputation after scoring the decisive extra-time goal that sealed Galatasaray’s 7-5 aggregate win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Coach Okan Buruk described him as a “big character” and “game-changer,” while teammate Ilkay Gundogan, formerly of Manchester City, hailed him as a “goal machine.”

Despite his heroics, Osimhen admitted he was disappointed with his team’s overall performance in Turin, even as he expressed relief at qualifying for the Round of 16, where Galatasaray could face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur. With speculation mounting, Juventus’ reported €120m plan highlights Osimhen’s status as one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.