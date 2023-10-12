Juventus Seek To Replace Pogba With Gomes

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly interested in Everton midfielder Andre Gomes as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

After spending six years at Old Trafford, Pogba made a return to Turin in the summer of 2022. However, he was recently suspended after failing a drug test and could be facing a lengthy ban.

Consequently, Massimiliano Allegri’s side is in the market for a new midfielder and could make a move for 30-year-old Andre Gomes.

That is according to the Italian publication Calciomercato, which reports that Gomes has emerged as a potential cost-effective target for the Serie A side.

The Portuguese international has just one year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park and the Blues will likely look to move the midfielder on during the January transfer window.

Indeed, Turkish side Fenerbahçe were reportedly interested in the former Barcelona player during the summer, however, a deal could not be agreed between the two sides.

Gomes’ £112,000-per-week salary is likely an issue for the player seeking pastures new, but if Everton can recoup something for the midfielder in January it could suit all parties.

However, the 30-year-old is not the only player Juventus see as a potential replacement for Pogba, with Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also on their radar.

Meanwhile, Everton have been linked with a loan approach for Manchester City’s out-of-favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has fallen down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Indeed, a report stated that Everton and Newcastle United see Phillips as a January target and could approach Manchester City for a loan deal for the England international.

If the Toffees can offload Andre Gomes and bring in a player of Kalvin Phillips’ quality to the midfield, it would be a very shrewd piece of business by the club.