May 25, 2023
Juventus Search For Allegri Replacement

Max Allegri’s role as the manager of Juventus is currently under significant threat following the team’s recent poor performances.

Having gone two seasons without winning a single trophy, Allegri’s term at the club appears to be coming to a close, with the management likely to make a decision at the conclusion of this campaign.

Despite being regarded as one of the finest Italian managers, Allegri’s current form has been lacking, prompting the club to consider alternative options.

Discussions have already begun, with two names being mentioned as potential replacements.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus is contemplating the return of Antonio Conte to the Allianz Stadium, following his departure from Tottenham.

Also, Luciano Spalletti, the manager who led Napoli to a Serie A title, seems to be on the verge of leaving his current club and is also being considered as a possible candidate.

While Allegri still has the opportunity to salvage his position by winning the remaining games of the season, it appears that even such an outcome may not be sufficient to save him from being relieved of his duties.

Allegri cannot say he did not get a chance to make his team better and earn some trophies at the Allianz Stadium.

