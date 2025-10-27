Juventus have reportedly sacked their manager, Igor Tudor, following the side’s defeat by Lazio on Sunday, October 26.

New Telegraph recalls that the Croatian joined the Italian club in March as Thiago Motta’s replacement.

However, the 43-year-old has overseen an eight-match winless run, which has left the club eighth in the Serie A table.

Juventus’ defeat against Lazio was the side’s third consecutive loss in all competitions.

“The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers,” a Juventus statement read.

Juventus added that Massimiliano Brambilla will take charge of the side for their Serie A fixture against Udinese on Wednesday (17:30 GMT).

The Old Lady is six points behind league leaders Napoli, and has failed to win in their last five league matches.

Juventus are 25th in the Champions League group stage table, having lost once and drawn twice in their opening three matches.