Juventus had a very quiet summer transfer window, leading many fans to doubt the club’s chances of fighting their way back into the top-four picture in Serie A.

However, after an unexpectedly positive league start, the optimism has returned to Turin, with the record-time Italian champions looking to back Massimiliano Allegri in the next transfer window.

According to several reports in Spain, as quoted by JuventusNews, Juventus could rekindle their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

Allegri’s superiors are familiar with the Argentine’s capabilities, having kept a watchful eye on his development at Udinese back in the day.

De Paul left Serie A for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021. But he has blown hot and cold in the Spanish capital.

His problems with inconsistent performances made Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone consider offloading the 2022 World Cup winner in the transfer window just finished.

Despite receiving several lucrative proposals from Saudi Arabia, De Paul has stayed at the Metropolitano Stadium.

That could not be for long, with Juventus contemplating a winter approach. Strapped for cash, the Italians could put forward a loan offer with an option to buy.

Considering the Spaniards parted with a considerable transfer fee to capture De Paul’s services, they may not be enthusiastic about sanctioning a temporary switch.

But Juventus must try after Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli failed to live up to expectations.

In the meantime, Juventus are working on extending Adrien Rabiot’s contract.

The Frenchman has been in fine form at the start of the season, and Allegri wants to reward his star midfielder with a new deal.