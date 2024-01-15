Juventus Plot Loan Move For Henderson

Former Liverpool midfielder, Jordan Henderson is looking for a way out of Saudi Arabia and Juventus have joined the race to sign the England international.

Reports claim that the Serie A outfit are considering a loan move this month but will face competition from Dutch giants Ajax.

Since joining Al-Ettifaq last July, Henderson has made 17 appearances in the Saudi Pro League, recording four assists but only featuring on the winning side five times.

The report reveals the 33-year-old is keen to sign an 18-month loan deal that would see him through until the end of the 2024-25 campaign, leaving him with one year left on his current deal.

Boss Steven Gerrard was keen to bring his former team-mate with him to the Middle East and the Premier League winner previously revealed the England and Liverpool legend was a huge reason for him moving in the first place.

But Paul Merson believes he must prioritise his form and complete a swift return to Europe.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder said: “He needs that buzz and he is not the only player now, there are a lot of other players you are hearing whispers from now, Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema saying ‘this is not really what we thought it would be like’.

“He has to get back and play football, his career is short and he needs to get back in my opinion.”