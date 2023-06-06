New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Juventus Officially Withdraw From Super League

Juventus have announced plans to withdraw from the European Super League.

The Serie A giants were formerly one of three clubs persevering with the controversial breakaway alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But the Bianconeri confirmed on Tuesday their intention to step away from the coalition initially formed with their ex-president, Andrea Agnelli.

The statement partly reads, “Juventus has sent a communication to the other two clubs that have not exercised their withdrawal from the Super League project in order to start a period of discussion between the three clubs concerning the club’s exit from the Super League project.”

A total of 12 European clubs initially signed up for the Super League in April 2021 before all except Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona withdrew within 48 hours of its launch.

