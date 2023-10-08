Juventus Offering Escape Route To Man United Winger, Sancho

Juventus are offering an escape route to exiled Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in January.

Reports in England suggest the Serie A giants are keen on a loan move during the mid-season window with a view to making the deal permanent for £60million in the summer.

Sancho’s days at Old Trafford look to be numbered, with the 23-year-old currently training away from the Red Devils first team after a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

United are thought to be keen to offload the England international and Juve hope the Premier League side will agree to pay half of his wages if he makes the temporary switch to Turin.

READ ALSO:

Borussia Dortmund were thought to be favourites to re-sign the forward, after spending four years at the Bundesliga outfit prior to his £73m switch to the Theatre of Dreams in 2021.

But Sancho is reportedly not keen on going back to his former club and feels rebuilding his career in Italy holds greater appeal.

Sancho’s time at United has been an undoubted disappointment, having scored just 12 goals in 82 appearances.