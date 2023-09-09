Juventus Need 20m Euros To Get Top Target

Juventus has identified Tommaso Baldanzi as a key target for the upcoming summer transfer window, considering him a rising star worth acquiring.

The midfielder, currently playing for Empoli has garnered attention as one of the exciting talents in Italian football.

Juventus aims to secure his services before the start of the next season, especially as other top Italian clubs are beginning to express interest in him.

Empoli has a reputation for being open to selling their promising players, and they are reportedly willing to negotiate a deal with Juventus for Baldanzi’s signature.

However, acquiring him would come at a reasonable cost, with reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that Empoli would seek a transfer fee upwards of €20 million.

Provided that Baldanzi continues to develop as expected, Juventus should be able to manage the fee. Securing qualification for the Champions League would boost their financial resources for such acquisitions.

At 20m euros, Baldanzi is not too expensive, considering how inflated the transfer market has been in recent seasons.

and if we fail to pay for his signature, another club will do.

If we believe he has a big future in the game, we must be willing to pay to sign him.