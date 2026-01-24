Juventus, Napoli Set For Tight Serie A Showdown

There will be plenty of tension and excitement when Juventus and Napoli clash in one of Serie A’s biggest fixtures, with both sides expected to approach Sunday’s game with caution.

Given the balance in quality and form, a 1-1 draw looks a likely outcome. Juventus come into the match on the back of a surprise 1-0 loss to Cagliari, a result that raised questions but did little to dent their strong home record.

The Bianconeri have been impressive at the Allianz Stadium, averaging 2.6 points per game with an 80 per cent win rate.

They score an average of 2.4 goals at home and remain solid at the back, conceding just 0.4 oals per match and keeping clean sheets in 60 per cent of their home games.

However, injuries to Daniele Rugani, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik reduce their attacking depth and could limit their options going forward.

Napoli arrive in Turin unbeaten in their last five matches, relying more on discipline and organisation than attacking flair.

The visitors will be without Matteo Politano and Kevin De Bruyne, while midfielders Billy Gilmour and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are both doubtful.

These potential absences could be costly, especially against a Juventus side known for controlling the middle of the pitch.

Despite this, Napoli’s away form has been steady, with an average of 1.6 points per game and 1.4 goals scored on the road.

With both teams recording clean sheets in 60 per cent of their matches and a closely matched head-to-head record that slightly favours Juventus at 18 wins to Napoli’s 17, the contest is expected to be tight.

All signs point to a tactical battle where fine margins will decide the outcome, making a share of the points a realistic possibility.