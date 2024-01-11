Juventus Interested In Lens Defender, Medina

Juventus is looking to sign another Ligue1 defender from Lens as they close in on Lille’s Tiago Djalo.

The Portuguese star is expected to complete his transfer to the club in the next few hours, and Juventus is on the lookout for another defender in France.

The Bianconeri could lose Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani at the end of this season and do not seem interested in handing out new deals to either of them.

This indicates they probably want to replace them, and reports from turin indicates that they are interested in Lens defender Facundo Medina.

The Argentinian, 24, has been one of the key players for the impressive Ligue 1 side.

Juventus has been closely monitoring his development at the French club, and report suggests the Bianconeri could potentially sign him at the end of the season.

“We need as many new players as possible, especially in the summer when we should be back in the Champions League.

Medina will be a good one to serve as a cover for our current options, and he could even work his way into becoming a first choice at the club.

We can hardly sign him this month, and he would also prefer to finish the season with Lens, which makes sense to push the move to the summer”. Says Juventus.