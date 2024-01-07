Juventus Interest In Kelvin Phillips Stalled

Juventus’ interest in signing Manchester City midfielder, Kalvin Phillips has reportedly stalled

According to reports making rounds, Juventus have ‘no intention’ of signing Kelvin Phillips as Man City increases his demands.

One club have reportedly reneged on their interest in signing Phillips this summer.

The Serie A side had emerged as a potential candidate for the midfielder’s signature this winter, however, renowned football expert Fabrizio Romano reports that they will not continue their pursuit of Phillips if City’s demands remain the same.

Manchester City will allow Kelvin Phillips to leave the Etihad Stadium this month, however, they are reportedly only interested in a loan deal with an obligation to buy, something even Newcastle may be reluctant to do.

Phillips has struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola and may see an exit from the club as his only way to get regular first-team football before the summer’s European Championship.