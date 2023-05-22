Juventus Get New 10-Point Deduction For Transfer Irregularities

Juventus have been handed a new 10-point penalty for capital gains irregularities.

The deduction is the latest punishment in what is been a protracted legal battle of the club’s transfer dealings over the past five seasons.

The Bianconeri were originally given a 15-point deduction earlier this year, but that was removed after an appeal by the Turin giants.

The case has since been moved to the Italian Federation [FIGC] and their Court of Appeal, who have now confirmed that Juventus did commit wrongdoing.

Additionally, Pavel Nedved and six others were acquitted, while bans for Andrea Agnelli (24 months), Fabio Paratici (30 months), Maurizio Arrivabene (24 months), and Federico Cherubini (16 months) remain.

The points deduction means that Juventus have now moved down to seventh in the table and could potentially miss out on European qualification.