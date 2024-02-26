Juventus fear Chelsea’s financial muscle as Blues join race for Boniface

Juventus, the Serie A powerhouse, has expressed apprehension over Chelsea’s entry into the competition for Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface, fearing their financial muscle could tip the scales in the English Premier League side’s favour in securing the Nigerian international’s signature. Despite Boniface’s recent spell on the sidelines due to injury, he continues to attract attention across European football. The Nigerian showcased his talent with a stellar start to the season, establishing himself as one of Europe’s top attackers before his unfortunate setback.

Clubs are closely monitoring Boniface’s situation, viewing him as a potential transfer target capable of enhancing their options. Juventus has emerged as one of the suitors for Boniface, looking to bolster their squad with additional goal-scoring prowess for the upcoming season. Anticipating several departures from the Allianz Stadium in the summer, including players like Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean, or Arkadiusz Milik, the Bianconeri are considering changes to their attacking lineup. The potential addition of Boniface could inject a fresh dynamic into Juventus’ attack, with Tuttojuve underscoring the club’s keen interest in the Nigerian forward.