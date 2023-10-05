Juventus Faces Problem If They Terminate Paul Pogba’s Contract

Juventus is anticipated to terminate Paul Pogba’s contract if it becomes evident that the midfielder has failed a drug test.

Pogba has requested a counter-analysis of his sample, which is scheduled to take place today, and the outcome of that test will carry significant implications.

Pogba’s return to Juventus last season and has not lived up to expectations, leading the club to consider renegotiating his contract with a reduced salary.

However, if he is indeed banned due to the use of prohibited substances in football, the club is likely to terminate his contract.

Terminating the contract may not be a straightforward process, as more details emerge about the situation.

Juventus signed Pogba using the growth decree, which allowed them to save on taxes. As a result, according to a report on Calciomercato, he is expected to remain on the club’s books for two seasons before they can avoid repaying the tax benefits they received.

Pogba’s footballing career will not survive a four or even a two-year ban, but we must be sure we consider every angle before making a decision on his future if he is banned.