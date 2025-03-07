Juventus Face Toughest Battle To Sign Osimhen

Share

Manchester United, PSG and Arsenal are among the top clubs who hope to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer with Juventus now said to be the interested team who face the most hectic time to get the Super Eagles striker.

Napoli have placed a release clause of around 75million euros for Osimhen, but that amount is only valid for clubs outside Italy.

Italian club Juventus will therefore have to negotiate directly with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is notorious for his bargaining tactics and there is no love lost between him and Osimhen after his failed transfer to Saudi Arabia last summer.

Italian journalist Ciro Troise spoke about the situation on Televomero. “Osimhen? The parameters for selling him now are different, 75-80 Million Euros release clause,” he explained.

“The salary remains high and a problem, even for the Premier League. “PSG, Arsenal, and Manchester United have shown some interest.

“Juventus? Osimhen’s release clause is not valid for Italy, you have to go and negotiate directly with De Laurentiis.”

