Juventus Eye Return To Winning Ways In Pisa Tie

Juventus will aim to end a four-match winless run in Serie A when they host Pisa at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Under Luciano Spalletti, the Turin giants began the season strongly, but recent results against top sides have dented their hopes of a top-four finish.

Pisa arrive second from bottom, enduring a 16-match winless run and struggling to score, having failed to find the net in 14 games this season.

Juventus, solid at home with four clean-sheet wins in their last six matches, are expected to exploit the visitors’ attacking weaknesses.

History favours the hosts, who have won 11 of their 15 Serie A encounters with Pisa. With European ambitions on the line, Juventus will be confident of securing a comfortable victory and regaining momentum.