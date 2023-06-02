New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Juventus Extends Wojciech…

Juventus Extends Wojciech Szczesny Contract By One Year

Juventus have extended the contract of Wojciech Szczesny, he is now expected to stay at the club till 2025.

His contract had an automatic clause of a year extension once he reached a certain threshold of appearances.

The Pole has been with the old Lady since 2017 and became number one, ahead of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, after a season.

He has had 216 appearances with the black-and-white colours, conceding 203 goals and keeping 87 clean sheets.

Despite the development, Juventus may decide on cashing in on him as he’s among the highest-paid players on the squad, and without Champions League football the management could elect to sell him as a way to cut costs.

Tags:

Read Previous

Umo Eno’s Cabinet: We Need Blend Of Experience To Move A’Ibom Forward
Read Next

Kane, Havertz Named Real Madrid Target Strikers

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023