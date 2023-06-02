Juventus have extended the contract of Wojciech Szczesny, he is now expected to stay at the club till 2025.

His contract had an automatic clause of a year extension once he reached a certain threshold of appearances.

The Pole has been with the old Lady since 2017 and became number one, ahead of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, after a season.

He has had 216 appearances with the black-and-white colours, conceding 203 goals and keeping 87 clean sheets.

Despite the development, Juventus may decide on cashing in on him as he’s among the highest-paid players on the squad, and without Champions League football the management could elect to sell him as a way to cut costs.