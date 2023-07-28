Juventus Banned From UEFA Conference League

Juventus have learned their fate ahead of this season’s Conference League campaign.
The Serie A club will be removed from the competition, as confirmed by UEFA’s CFCB First Chamber.
Juventus have been charged with breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations, leading to their removal from the competition, as well as a fine of €20 million.