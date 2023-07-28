New Telegraph

July 28, 2023
Juventus Banned From UEFA Conference League

Juventus have learned their fate ahead of this season’s Conference League campaign.

The Serie A club will be removed from the competition, as confirmed by UEFA’s CFCB First Chamber.

READ ALSO:

Juventus have been charged with breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations, leading to their removal from the competition, as well as a fine of €20 million.

