Juventus, Barcelona Reach Agreement Over Franck Kessié

Juventus are doing their best in their attempt to lure Franck Kessié, although meaningful hurdles remain to be cleared.

It shouldn’t be challenging to find an agreement between both clubs, but the Bianconeri have to convince the player too.

The two sides are discussing a loan with a conditioned obligation to buy for €10/15 million that could satisfy both.

Barcelona would turn a profit on a player they don’t plan to lean on and whom they signed for free.

Instead, Juventus would get a solid contributor for an affordable sum.

Juventus and Barcelona are both in California, but it doesn’t seem director, Cristiano Giuntoli will meet Kessié directly.

The club Executive is expected to fly back to Turin before the end of the trip to tend to other matters.

According to media publications, the midfielder hasn’t ruled out the possibility of staying to fight for his place

Moreover, if he departed, he’d like to move to a top Premier League team.

None has shown interest so far, while Aston Villa and Wolverhampton inquired.

Considering the lingering uncertainty about Paul Pogba they definitely need another elite midfielder.

He’d be a bargain at those numbers, but having to talk somebody into joining isn’t a great place to be.