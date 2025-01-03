Juve, Milan In Saudi Showdown

Share

Juventus and AC Milan make the need – lessly long trip to Saudi Arabia this week for the Italian Super Cup semifinal, and goals could be on the cards in Riyadh.

The Old Lady began the season by conceding just once in their opening seven matches, but that has given way to a less-than-stellar performance and they head to this clash having scored ten and conceded five in their last four competitive games, with over 2.5 goals landing in each of them.

AC Milan have only kept two clean sheets in their last six matches and have seen plenty of goals on their travels recently, with 19 goals across their last five competitive trips and four of them featuring at least three goal.

