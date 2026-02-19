New Telegraph

February 19, 2026
Juve Legend Del Piero Hails Osimhen In Galatasaray’s Win

Juventus legend, Alessandro Del Piero, has hailed the impact of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, following Galatasaray’s emphatic 5-2 victory over Juventus in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 playoff first leg.

The Turkish champions stunned the Turin giants at Rams Park, with goals from Gabriel Sara, Noa Lang, Davinson Sánchez and Sacha Boey rendering Teun Koopmeiners’ brace insufficient. Although Osimhen failed to get on the scoresheet despite playing the full 90 minutes, the Nigerian forward proved decisive.

His relentless pressing led directly to Galatasaray’s fourth and fifth goals, after dispossessing Lloyd Kelly to tee up Lang before winning the ball off Thuram in the build-up to the fifth. Speaking after the game, Del Piero underlined the striker’s importance to the Turkish side.

“The very existence of players like Victor Osimhen is frightening. He’s a cold-blooded, high-quality player. He never gives up,” the former Juventus captain said.

