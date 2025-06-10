Juve Leads Galatasaray In Race To Sign Osimhen After Failed Al Hilal Move

Share

Juventus and Galatasaray have now reportedly top in the race to sign Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, after the forward rejected a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

Al Hilal had agreed to pay Osimhen’s €75 million release clause to his club, Napoli. They also offered him a huge salary of €45 million per year for four years.

The Saudi club hoped to complete the deal in time for Osimhen to play in this month’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. However, in a surprise decision, Osimhen turned down the offer.

Even though it would have made him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, Osimhen said he wants to stay in Europe and continue playing at the top level. Now, Juventus are the top choice to sign him.

But there’s a problem -the €75 million release clause is only for clubs outside Italy. Since Juventus are in Italy, they will have to pay more, and talks with Napoli could be tough and take a long time.

Galatasaray, where he thrived on loan last season are hoping to convince Osimhen to return with the promise of European football and a strong club atmosphere and support for him.

Share