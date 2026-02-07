Juve, Inter, Napoli Set For Tough Serie A Battles

Italian Serie A action returns this weekend with top clubs Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli all expected to be in action as the race for league positions heats up.

Juventus are coming into their next match full of confidence after a big 4-1 win against Parma. The only worry for the Turin club is young forward Kenan Yildiz, who picked up a knock and may miss the game.

Despite that, Juventus still look strong, especially at home where they have been very solid this season.

Their defence has been one of the best in the league, as they hardly concede goals and often keep clean sheets. With Lazio struggling to score regularly in away matches, Juventus are tipped to edge the encounter with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Lazio themselves are coming off an exciting 3-2 win over Genoa, but they also have injury concerns over some key players. While their away defence has been fairly strong, their attack has not been convincing on the road.

This could make things difficult for them against a disciplined Juventus side that rarely gives opponents space to score. Elsewhere, Sassuolo will be hoping to build on their recent 3-1 win over Pisa when they face Inter Milan.

However, inconsistency has been a major problem for Sassuolo this season, especially in defence, where they concede goals too easily. Even at home, they struggle to score regularly, which puts them at a disadvantage against a powerful Inter team.

Inter Milan remain the team to beat in Serie A and are currently on a strong winning run. Despite doubts over some key players, Inter have been very impressive away from home, winning matches comfortably and not conceding goals.

Their solid defence and sharp attack make them favourites to pick up a 2-0 away win against Sassuolo.

In another fixture, Genoa will host Napoli as they try to maintain their mid-table position. Genoa lost 3-2 to Lazio in their last outing, but they usually perform better at home.

Their matches often produce many goals, as they attack well but also leave gaps at the back. Napoli, who are pushing hard for a top-two finish, come into the game after a 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Although they will miss defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, they still look more balanced than Genoa. Napoli have also enjoyed better results in this fixture over the years and are expected to continue that trend with a 2-1 away victory.