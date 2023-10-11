Juve, Inter battle for Lookman

Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are two of the top sides jostling to snatch Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta next summer. Lookman has been impressive since he joined Atalanta from Bundesliga side Leipzig last year. The former Everton striker scored 15 goals and hit eight assists in all competitions in his first season at Bergamo to justify the 10 million euros the club splashed to lure him to Italy.

He has sustained that form in the new season after scoring two goals so far, which has started to attract suitors across the land. According to Giornale dello Sport, Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are monitoring Lookman with a view to moving for him in the next summer transfer window.

Lookman’s contract with Atalanta will not expire until 2026, and the club may likely refuse to let the former Everton star leave the Gewiss Stadium on the cheap. As per Transfermarkt, Lookman is currently valued at €30 million—the second most valuable Super Eagles player in the game.

Any club preparing to convince Atalanta to let go of their star forward will have to match their valuation of the exciting winger.