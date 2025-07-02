New Telegraph

July 2, 2025
Juve In Double Swoop For Eagles Stars

Serie A giants, Juventus, are making strong moves to sign two key Super Eagles stars, striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, in what could be a major boost to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to top transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have already contacted Osimhen’s representatives in a bid to get the striker’s approval before starting formal negotiations with his club, Napoli.

“Juventus are really serious about Victor Osimhen,” Di Marzio said. “They’ve spoken with his camp to seek his ‘yes’ and try to agree on personal terms before they approach Napoli.”

However, the deal won’t be easy. Although Osimhen reportedly has a €75 million release clause, it does not apply to Italian clubs, meaning Juventus would likely have to pay more.

Still, the club is pushing forward with their interest and is weighing up Osimhen alongside Canadian striker Jonathan David as their top attacking targets.

