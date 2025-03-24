Juve Fire Motta, Names Tudor New Manager

Share

Juventus have officially fired Thiago Motta as their first-team manager. Motta has been dismissed less than a season into his tenure and the 42-year-old Motta has been replaced by Igor Tudor.

Tudor will be tasked with securing fourth place in Serie A, the last qualifying place for the Champions League, which is crucial for Juventus’ fragile finances.

An official statement read: “Juventus FC announce that Thiago Motta has been relieved of his duties as Men’s First Team coach.

“The club would like to thank Thiago Motta and all of his staff for their professionalism and for the work they have carried out in recent months with passion and dedication. The club wish them the best of luck for the future.

