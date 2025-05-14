New Telegraph

May 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Juve Chief Debunks…

Juve Chief Debunks Interest In Osimhen

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli insists the club is not chasing Victor Osimhen. Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, can leave the Partenopei for a € 75 million exit clause.

The Nigeria international has been consistently linked with a move to Juventus. Giuntoli facilitated the forward’s transfer to Napoli from French club, Lille, during his time as the Azurri’s sporting director. The Italian has however said he is not willing to sign him for Juventus.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Gyokeres To Become One Of Arsenal’s Highest Earners With 5-Year Contract
Read Next

Okonjo-Iweala: Tariffs Create Global Challenges, Opportunities
Share
Copy Link
×