Juve Can Claim First-Leg Lead Against PSV

Juventus were 3-1 winners when these two sides met in September and they can see off PSV once again, despite the Dutch side finishing the league phase in good form.

The Dutch champions pushed into 14th place with four wins from five, but they were handed a kind run of fixtures. They produced home wins over Girona, Shakhtar and a heavily rotated Liverpool side, along with a 3-2 victory at Red Star.

Their 1-0 loss at Brest – during a run where the French side lost heavily to Shakhtar, Barcelona and Real Madrid – points to PSV’s issues.

The visitors have won once in their last five trips, suffering defeats to PEC Zwolle, Heerenveen and Brest in that stretch.

They’ve conceded eight times across their previous three on the road, which featured visits to NEC and Red Star. This is a step up for PSV, despite Juve’s mixed season.

