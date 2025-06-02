Jusun’s Nationwide Strike Suffers Blow As S’ Court, NJC, FHC Workers Pull Out

Share

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) yesterday insisted on going ahead with its nationwide strike beginning today to demand its members’ entitlements despite the Supreme Court, National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Federal High Court workers announcing their withdrawal.

The union is demanding the payment of five months’ arrears of wage awards, implementation of the N70, 000 national minimum wage, and implementation of a 25 per cent to 35 per cent salary increase for members.

In a circular by acting General Secretary M.J. Akwashiki JUSUN said: “This directive follows unfruitful meetings at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment who was conciliating on our matter.

“We believe that as directed by the organs of the union, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.”

The union alleged that the Ministry of Finance had released funds to the Accountant General of the Federation to settle judiciary workers’ arrears but that the Accountant General refused to pay them. National Vice President (North Central), Mustapha Laminu, said the union will continue the strike until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, the NJC chapter of JUSUN directed its members not to join the strike. A circular by spokesman, Joel Ebiloma, said: “Having had several deliberations with the various stakeholders, NJC JUSUN is working round the clock to resolve all pending issues.

In the aforesaid meetings that were held in the last 24 to 48 hours, it was resolved that we give the Minister of Labour and other critical stakeholders two weeks to solve the pending problems with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In the light of the above, we wish to state clearly that the NJC JUSUN hereby directs all staff to come to the office on Monday.” In a communique, the 12 principal officers of the Supreme Court chapter of the union said the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat KekereEkun, was working with the Presidency to settle workers’ entitlements.

JUSUN Supreme Court Chairman, Danladi Nda, said joining the strike would amount to misplacement of priorities and neglect and will result in exercise in futility, He said: “With CJN commendable efforts, we owe her our unwavering support in order to get the expected allowances and others paid.

“Lower sister courts’ position on the planned nationwide strike cannot be managed by us in the Supreme Court as it will put the CJN efforts in vain, jeopardy and swept under the carpet.”

Share