JUSUN Suspends Three-Month Strike In Osun

After three months of halted judicial activities across Osun State, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State Branch, has announced the suspension of its industrial action following progress made through stakeholders’ intervention.

The decision followed a meeting convened by the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Osun State Command, which brought together critical stakeholders, including the judiciary leadership led by the Honourable Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo; the Osun State Government, represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Jimi-Bada, SAN; and labour leaders, including Comrade Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Osun State; Comrade Olalekan Adediran, Chairman of the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC); and Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, Chairman of JUSUN, Osun State.

The Osun State Chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Adeniran, said the decision to suspend the strike was taken on Monday during the union’s congress held at the High Court premises.

According to him, the suspension takes effect from December 16, 2025, to allow members appear before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over pending promotion exercises.

He explained that the industrial action, which commenced on September 19, 2025, was suspended to enable affected junior staff whose 2024 promotions had been rectified to appear before the JSC on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. It would also allow the management of the three arms of the Osun State Judiciary to formally submit the list of 2025 promotion candidates, scheduled for consideration on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Adeniran noted that the suspension, which is temporary, would enable the judiciary management to organise and clear the backlog of cases and administrative work across all courts in the state.

He urged the management to work closely with Heads of Stations of the High Courts, Magistrates’ Courts, District Customary Courts and Customary Courts to ensure a smooth resumption of duties after the Christmas break.

The JUSUN chairman acknowledged progress recorded on some of the union’s demands, as agreed during the stakeholders’ meeting held on December 10, 2025.

He expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to resolving the industrial dispute between JUSUN and the Osun State Judiciary.

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to Mr. Kehinde Ayoola, FSI, Director of DSS, Osun State, and his team for their tireless efforts in resolving the JUSUN strike. Your intervention has been invaluable in promoting peace and stability in our state,” Adeniran said.

He further appealed to the DSS to continue facilitating dialogue between the Honourable Chief Judge and JUSUN to achieve a mutually beneficial resolution, as agreed at the December 10 meeting.

Adeniran also commended the leadership of the national body of JUSUN, describing the support of the union’s National President as a source of inspiration and guidance throughout the dispute.

He equally praised the NLC Chairman in Osun State, Comrade Dr. Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, for his sustained advocacy for the welfare and rights of JUSUN members.