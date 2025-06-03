JUSUN Suspends Strike Following CJN’s Intervention

Share

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its two-day-old strike following the intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Motunmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun.

JUSUN had commenced the industrial action on Monday, shutting down courts across the country—excluding the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC)—in protest of the non-implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage, the 25/35% salary increase, and the non-payment of wage awards and their arrears.

However, following a meeting with key stakeholders, the union announced the suspension of the strike in a communiqué signed by 11 chapter leaders and issued in Abuja.

The communiqué reads in part:

“After long deliberations upon the issues that led to the declaration of industrial action by JUSUN on the 2nd of June, 2025, the following agreements were reached:

“That JUSUN obliges the noble intervention of the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motunmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other stakeholders.

“To allow the Honourable CJN and relevant stakeholders engage the Federal Government of Nigeria for the release of funds to the judiciary within a period of one month.

“That upon the release of the funds, JUSUN’s demands—including implementation of the ₦70,000 new minimum wage and its arrears, the 25/35% salary increase, and months of wage awards and arrears—should be implemented immediately.”

The communiqué further noted that, “Consequent upon the commitment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, JUSUN and its organs, after due consideration, agreed to suspend the ongoing industrial strike action. With this development, members of staff are hereby directed to resume work on Wednesday, 4th June, 2025.”

Signatories to the communiqué include the National Vice President, National Assistant Financial Secretary, and chairpersons representing the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), Court of Appeal, National Industrial Court, National Judicial Institute, FCT High Court, Federal High Court, Sharia Court of Appeal, FCT Customary Court of Appeal, and the FCT Judicial Service Committee.

