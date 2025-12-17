New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
JUSUN Suspends 3-Month Strike In Osun After Stakeholders’ Intervention

Three months after shutting down judicial activities across the state, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State Branch, has announced the suspension of its industrial action following progress recorded in a meeting with key stakeholders.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting, convened by the Director, Department of State Security Service, Osun State, brought together key stakeholders, including:

The Judiciary leadership, headed by the Honourable Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, the Government, represented by the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Jimi-Bada, SAN- The labour union was led by Comrade Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, NLC Chairman, Osun State; Comrade Olalekan Adediran, JNC Chairman; and Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, JUSUN Chairman The Osun State Chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, said the decision was taken on Monday at the union’s congress held at the High Court premises.

According to him, the suspension takes effect from December 16, 2025, to allow members to appear before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over pending promotion exercises.

