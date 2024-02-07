JUSUN Strike: Adeleke Hosts Judiciary Staff, Seeks Resolution Of Industrial Action

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has again called for an amicable resolution of the ongoing strike action by the State Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, expressing unhappiness about the hold-up in the justice administration due to the industrial action.

Speaking during a delegation of the national leadership of the judicial union led by its President, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, Governor Adeleke narrated his interventions to resolve the strike to include the payments of the withheld salaries of some judicial workers and negotiations with the union on their wardrobe allowances.

Describing the dispute as purely a judicial matter, Governor Adeleke said the subject matter of the industrial action has nothing to do with the executive arm of government, stressing that his intervention was to avoid further delay in the state’s justice administration system.

“I thank you for visiting Osun State. We value your interventions. I have tried to address some of the issues but most of them are not within my purview. Your presence in Osun will speed up the resolution efforts.

“As the national body, help us interface with all the parties to find amicable resolutions. You have my full support for this assignment “, the Governor told the team.

Responding, the JUSUN national president described the industrial action and the protracted paralysis of the Osun judiciary as ‘unfortunate’, citing his previous sickness as responsible for his late intervention.

“We are in Osun state to find a lasting solution. I will meet all stakeholders and I assure Mr Governor that industrial peace would soon be restored to the state judiciary”, the National President who was accompanied by his national officers noted.