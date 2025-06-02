JUSUN Nationwide Strike Paralyzes Activities In Benin

Share

Judicial activities at the Federal High Court, Benin, were grounded following the ongoing nationwide strike that began on Monday.

The court premises were under lock and key, and devoid of the usual proceedings.

One of the respondents, who preferred anonymity, said she was already at her duty post when she was told to vacate the court premises in respect of the ongoing nationwide strike.

She said she didn’t know when the strike would be called off but expressed hope that those concerned would do the needful soon.

Recall that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has called for a nationwide strike, citing the federal government’s failure to release funds for the N70,000 minimum wage, settle the five-month wage arrears, and implement the 25/35 percent salary increase as the core reasons for the strike.

