JUSUN Crisis Deepens As Members Boycott Peace Parley

…Cite threats of arrest

The crisis rocking Osun State judiciary deepened yesterday as the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) leadership boycotted a peace meeting convened by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with the State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, to resolve their six-week-old strike.

JUSUN, which has kept courtrooms across the state under lock and key since September 2025, is demanding urgent action on staff welfare and the implementation of the 2024/2025 promotions.

The NBA, through its Osogbo Branch Chairman, Barr. Maruf Adediran, in a statement, confirmed that the union leaders failed to attend the parley, which had the Chief Judge, four other judges, and senior Bar members in attendance.

According to Adediran, the meeting was designed to directly engage JUSUN on their grievances and explore pathways to peace. However, the union withdrew, alleging threats. Notwithstanding JUSUN’s absence, the meeting went ahead as scheduled.

He added that the Chief Judge had directed that a meeting of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) be convened on Tuesday to deliberate on JUSUN’s demands and take necessary steps toward resolving the issues precipitating the strike.

However, JUSUN Chairman, Comrade Idris Adeniran, said their decision to boycott the meeting was based on threats of arrest allegedly made by a close associate of the Chief Judge.

Adeniran said, “The presence of a significant number of security personnel at the meeting venue underscores the seriousness of the threat and raises concerns about the safety and security of our members.”

He also accused the NBA of attempting to use the JSC meeting as propaganda to undermine their struggle, stressing, “We reject any attempt to use the JSC meeting as a tool to force JUSUN to resume work without a satisfactory agreement.”