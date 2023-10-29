Justina Nkang: Another Victim Of Poor Societal Values

Before the news of her gruesome murder broke, late 300-level Biological Chemistry student of University of Port Harcourt, Justina Otuene Nkang, was just like every other young lady fighting to get good grades in school. Now, Nkang is in the news for trusting the love of a young man that promised to protect her.

Young Nkang has joined the the increasing number of women, who have gone to the great beyond because of the greed of getting rich on a fast lane. Justina Otuene Nkang was declared missing four days ago but was found dead in her boyfriend’s apartment, believed to be a Yahoo boy. The suspect, Collins was caught by vigilant neighbours after attempting to conceal the deceased’s mutilated body.

Collins was caught at Road 15, NTA Road, Port Harcourt by his estate’s security personnel when he was trying to dispose his victim’s corpse after killing and removing her eyes and breast. Following the alarm raised by the security personnel, eyewitnesses stormed the suspect’s apartment and found Justina’s slaughtered body parts in sacks dripping with blood. The deceased body was discovered with some parts of her body allegedly harvested for ritual purposes.

The suspect, her lover, Collins, was reported to have concealed her decomposing corpse in his apartment for days until one of his neighbours, who became suspicious after perceiving a strong stench oozing from his apartment, reported to the police. According to the reports by a reputable newspaper, the name , Collins, which was mentioned earlier as the suspect changed to Demian Okoligwe after he was arrested.

Though it is not yet known if the two names belong to the same person, the report says, Demian Okoligwe, a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt, was fingered in Nkang’s murder and been arrested by the police. In his plea, the suspect said the reason he did not report to authorities was because he knew everyone would blame him. The suspect made this known while fielding questions after his arrest on Thursday.

He said, “I was thinking if I report this now, everybody will blame it on me.” When asked why her body was dismembered he said, “The dismembered thing, I don’t know. I did not dismember her body” The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, disclosed the arrest of the suspect while parading him before news- men in Port Harcourt on Thursday. Following the suspect’s arrest, a video has since surfaced online, allegedly the last clip of Nkang with Collins.

The footage showed Nkang singing joyfully as a man believed to be Collins filmed and cheered her on. “You dey hot 0, the man quipped as Nkang danced, singing, “You can’t dull my shine, you can’t dull my sparkle, she sang. A few concerned Nigerians have shared their fears about the increasing ritual killings, blaming the situation on lost societal values, love for money and unending hardship in the country.