Justina Lee Brown, Making Nigeria Proud In Diaspora

Award-winning Europe-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Justina Ogunlolu, popularly known as Justina Lee Brown, has been representing Nigeria in good light across Europe and the world at large with her electrifying performances and her soul-stirring music that cuts across several genres – Afrobeats, Funk, Soul and Blues.

Her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence have captivated audiences in prestigious venues and festivals in Switzerland, Germany, the UK, and several other countries earning her a reputation as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Nigeria in recent years. Justina Lee Brown seamlessly blends African lyricism with Western-leaning global sounds, creating a unique and captivating musical experience for listeners worldwide.

The singer, who was the second runner-up in 2006’s Nokia First Chance reality singing competition, went on to deliver a smash hit titled ‘Omo 2 sexy’ in 2008 under her first name ‘Justina’, a sensual Afro-pop song that rocked the waves in the then Nigerian music industry that was heavily-male dominated by the likes of Tuface, 9ice, Mo’ Hits Crew, Terry G among several others.

“Not stopping, the songstress officially kicked off her international career journey when she won the Women in Entertainment Award for ‘Best African voice’ in London in 2009. Leveraging from there, she toured Nigeria and Europe for several years with profound sound and energetic performances.

Over the years, Justina and her great band have won the Swiss Blues Challenge in 2019, made it to the semi-finals of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, USA, in 2020, and also won second place for Switzerland at the 2022 European Blues Challenge in Malmo, Sweden.

She was nominated for the 2022 Swiss Blues Awards and was the opening act with her band for Italian heavyweight singer, songwriter, and musician Zucchero at the Sierre Blues Festival the same year, performing in front of about 40,000 people. She became an Ambassador of the Sierre Blues Festival in 2023. Justina has also been nominated for the Swiss Blues Award in 2024.

Her impressive accolades and recognition in the blues and soul music scene highlight her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft. Her continued success and growing reputation as an international performing songstress solidify her position as a star in the industry.

The songstress continues to bless the music scene with her angelic voice and surreal performances. These include her remarkable performance at the “Blues n Jazz Festival” in Rappersvill, Switzerland, in 2023, where she marveled in front of over 60,000 crowds, making her one of the highlights of the events.

So far, she has put out two albums, ‘Black and White Feeling’ released in 2019, as well as ‘Lost Child’ in 2023. Her latest album, ‘Lost Child’, which she describes as “the album to prepare her for the future”, is a blend of several genres: blues, funk, soul, rock, jazz, pop, reggae, and afrobeat.

According to her, “It’s a reflection of who she is, her truth, as a free and expressive entertainer who is not confined by any one genre or label.” She continues to push boundaries and experiment with her music, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique sound and powerful performances on a global level.

Since the release of ‘The Lost Child’ album in September 2023, Justina Lee Brown has been on tour. Having performed in over 30 concerts across several cities in Europe, the singer is already booked for no less than 60 concerts till the end of 2024, including in France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Latvia, and a host of others.