BREAKING: Trudeau Announces Resignation As Canada’s PM

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on Monday, January 6, officially announced his resignation from office, New Telegraph reports.

Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, told newsmen in Ottawa following a protracted political crisis that saw top Liberal allies urge him to quit.

He, however, said he would leave office as soon as the ruling Liberal Party chooses a new leader.

According to him, “I intend to resign as party leader, as prime Minister.”

The development is coming after reports that Trudeau may resign amid growing dissent within his Liberal Party.

Trudeau’s popularity has declined in recent months. His government narrowly survived a series of no-confidence votes, and critics have increasingly called for his resignation.

Although he pledged to guide the Liberals to the next elections, Trudeau has faced additional pressure from incoming US President Donald Trump, who has threatened a 25-percent tariff on Canadian goods.

