JUST:IN: Tinubu Summons All Nigerian Ambassadors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday recalled all Nigerian ambassadors both professional and non-professional stationed across countries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Assistant to Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

According to the statement, “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The President is free to send or recall ambassadors from any country as they serve as representatives of the nation at his direction.”

The clarification became necessary over the recall of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

“I have the honour to notify you of Mr. President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom,” Tuggar wrote in a letter dated August 31, 2023, and addressed to Ishola by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the purpose of winding down your affairs, take formal leave of your host government within sixty days, and return to Nigeria by 31st October 2023 at the latest.

“I seize this opportunity to express Mr. President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.

“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr. President in thanking your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria. I wish you God’s continued guidance in your future endeavours.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.”