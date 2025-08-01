Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis Mid-Tour

Justin Timberlake reveals he was battling Lyme disease during his world tour

Pop icon Justin Timberlake has made a surprising revelation, sharing that he was secretly battling Lyme disease during his tour. The announcement has taken fans by surprise and sparked widespread conversation about the seriousness of the illness.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Grammy-winning singer wrote, “I was performing night after night, but I was tired, sore, and dizzy all the time. I later found out I had Lyme disease.” He didn’t share when he was diagnosed but hinted that the experience was both “scary” and “life-altering.”

READ ALSO:

Lyme disease, typically spread by tick bites, can cause fatigue, joint pain, and memory issues. It’s often misdiagnosed in its early stages, which can lead to chronic symptoms. Timberlake’s honesty has encouraged fans to speak out about their health issues, while others are applauding him for being vulnerable.

Celebrity reactions are pouring in, with fans and fellow stars sending support and sharing awareness posts. Many are calling on health organizations to raise more awareness of Lyme and its long-term effects.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has battled Lyme disease publicly, Avril Lavigne, Bella Hadid, and Shania Twain have all spoken out about their experiences with the condition.

As Timberlake continues to recover, fans are grateful he’s finally speaking his truth. And one thing for sure is that it takes courage to sing through pain.