JUST:IN: Plateau Gov, Mutfwang Resigns From PDP

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has formally resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing the need to pursue purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and effective service delivery through an alternative political platform.

In a resignation letter dated, Monday, 29th December, 2025, and addressed to the Ward Chairman of the Ampang West Ward, Mangu Local Government Area, Mutfwang announced his decision to leave the party with immediate effect.

The letter, which was officially received and acknowledged by the ward leadership on Tuesday, 30th December, 2025, expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity it provided him to participate in the democratic process.

Mutfwang acknowledged the support of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels during his time in the party, describing the experience as one for which he remains deeply grateful.

“I sincerely appreciate the PDP for providing me the political platform to participate in the democratic process,” the letter stated.

“I acknowledge the support of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels during my time in the party, and I remain grateful for the trust reposed in me.”

Explaining the reason for his decision, Governor Mutfwang noted that the prevailing political realities and his personal commitment to purposeful leadership and service delivery compelled him to seek an alternative platform better aligned with his vision.

The resignation of the Governor has changed political development in Plateau state and is expected to generate reactions within local political circles, given Mutfwang’s involvement and contributions to the PDP activities over the years.

As of the time of filing this report, Mutfwang has not disclosed the political platform he intends to join, leaving room for speculation about his next political move.

However, observers believe the Governor may declare for the All progressive Ccongress (APC) if recent meetings and indications are anything to go by.

The PDP ward leadership has yet to issue an official response to the resignation.