Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors Doctors (NARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter on Monday, declared an indefinite strike, from Monday, September 15 over what they described as the authorities’ failure to address their demands.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the General Secretary, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), FCTA, Agbor Affiong.

According to the statement, the doctors vowed to continue the action until government and management show genuine commitment to the welfare of doctors and the health of FCT residents.

“The Association of Resident Doctors, FCTA, at its Emergency General Meeting held on 14th September 2025, resolved to embark on an indefinite strike action with effect from 8:00 am, Monday, 15th September 2025.

“This action follows the failure of Management to address any of our legitimate demands, even after a one-week warning strike.”

New Telegraph recalls that last week, the ARD-FCTA embarked on a seven-day warning strike to press home its demands for better working conditions and the non-payment of entitlements.

The doctors also expressed concern over a lack of manpower, poor welfare, among others.

ARD-FCTA threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if “meaningful dialogue” is not held within days to address their grievances.